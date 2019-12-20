Lee Trundle sends message to Everton's Anthony Gordon on Twitter

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson gave the Toffees prodigy game time at Goodison Park in the League Cup this week.

Everton academy prodigy Anthony Gordon has posted an emotional message on Twitter in which he spoke of his pride in becoming a teammate with one of his Goodison Park idols.

The 18-year-old attacker, widely regarded as one of the Toffees academy's best prospects, has been sensational for David Unsworth's young Blues over the past few seasons.

Gordon was never picked for a senior game by former Everton boss Marco Silva, having to make do with the odd place on the bench, but this week, Toffees caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson brought him on as an 84th-minute substitute against Leicester City in the League Cup.

Unfortunately, there wasn't to be a fairytale ending to the night for Gordon and Everton, despite forcing a penalty shootout after coming from two goals down, but it was nonetheless a special moment in the teenager's career, particularly playing alongside Leighton Baines.

Here is Gordon's message to the Everton fanbase:

The difference 7 years can make, an idol turned into a team mate pic.twitter.com/jeCD0SRjar — Anthony Gordon (@anthonygordon59) 19 December 2019

Lee Trundle was just one of plenty of Evertonians who congratulated the youngster:

Class that mate x — Lee Trundle (@LeeTrundle10) 19 December 2019

Is right mate, that’s what it’s all about — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) 19 December 2019

Love that! — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) 19 December 2019

What a tweet this is. Dreams do come true — Jenny (@Jennyefc1982) 19 December 2019

Not pictured: 7 years of amazingly hard work, focus, dedication, ambition, trials and tribulations, victories and defeats, and all of the intangibles that are required to achieve such a lofty goal. Congratulations, sir, and best of luck in your career! — Scott Ewers (@scottewers) 19 December 2019

Congratulations on your debut lad kick on now your the fans big hope!! Head down and learn your will succeed @anthonygordon59 UTFT — Graham Caton (@GRAHAMCATON) 19 December 2019

Congrats Anthony! We loved seeing you get on the pitch ✊ — Alex Johnson (@DaAlexJohnson) 19 December 2019

Absolutely brilliant that. Love that so much. — UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) 19 December 2019

He’s the next big thing for us — Paul (@paulcyfc) 19 December 2019

Gordon, capped for England at Under-18s level, became the sixth youngest player to feature for Everton's first team when - aged 16 years 286 days - he came on as a substitute in the Toffees' 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol in December 2017 (official Toffees website).

Up until this week, that remained his only senior appearance for Everton, but with the Goodison Park breakthrough now made and a new manager on the horizon, the future is looking very bright for the Toffees' potential next big thing.