Lee Trundle sends message to Everton's Anthony Gordon on Twitter

Swansea City ambassador Lee Trundle looks on whilst wearing a peaky blinders style cap during the Emirates FA Cup third round replay between Swansea City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...
Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson gave the Toffees prodigy game time at Goodison Park in the League Cup this week.

Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Everton academy prodigy Anthony Gordon has posted an emotional message on Twitter in which he spoke of his pride in becoming a teammate with one of his Goodison Park idols.

The 18-year-old attacker, widely regarded as one of the Toffees academy's best prospects, has been sensational for David Unsworth's young Blues over the past few seasons.

Gordon was never picked for a senior game by former Everton boss Marco Silva, having to make do with the odd place on the bench, but this week, Toffees caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson brought him on as an 84th-minute substitute against Leicester City in the League Cup.

 

Unfortunately, there wasn't to be a fairytale ending to the night for Gordon and Everton, despite forcing a penalty shootout after coming from two goals down, but it was nonetheless a special moment in the teenager's career, particularly playing alongside Leighton Baines.

Here is Gordon's message to the Everton fanbase:

Lee Trundle was just one of plenty of Evertonians who congratulated the youngster:

Gordon, capped for England at Under-18s level, became the sixth youngest player to feature for Everton's first team when - aged 16 years 286 days - he came on as a substitute in the Toffees' 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol in December 2017 (official Toffees website).

Up until this week, that remained his only senior appearance for Everton, but with the Goodison Park breakthrough now made and a new manager on the horizon, the future is looking very bright for the Toffees' potential next big thing.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Anthony Gordon of Everton poses for a photo after signing his first professional contact at USM Finch Farm on March 6, 2019 in Halewood, England.

