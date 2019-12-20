'I wouldn’t have made such a choice': Ex-Napoli man slates Carlo Ancelotti for reported Everton decision

Everton are reportedly set to bring Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park and the coach could be in the stands for the Toffees' match this weekend, with Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge.

Carlo Ancelotti's reported decision to join Everton is wrong and the Italian is putting himself in a bad situation by linking up with the Goodison Park side, former Napoli director Luciano Moggi has claimed (Area Napoli).

According to Sky Sports News, Ancelotti - who was recently dismissed by the Serie A club - will be in the stands for Everton's clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday before being officially named as Marco Silva's permanent replacement and presented to the media by the Toffees on Monday.

Ancelotti, who clinched the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea ten years ago, is one of only three managers to win three European Cups / Champions Leagues - along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane - as well as domestic titles with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Moggi, speaking 7 Gold as quoted by Area Napoli, has suggested that he "can also understand" if Ancelotti's decision is "for money" but he nonetheless says he wouldn't have made such a choice, given his illustrious CV combined with a team currently struggling in the Premier League.

"Carlo Ancelotti was wrong to go to Everton," said Moggi. "He has a personal history to defend, he won so much, and he goes into a team that, at the moment, is in great difficulty. If he does it for money, I can also understand it, but I think he has put himself in a bad situation. I wouldn’t have made such a choice.”

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Silva was sacked by the Toffees hierarchy, who opted to part company with the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.