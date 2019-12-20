English midfielder is trying to convince son to support Rangers - just like him

The Rangers supporting Tom Hateley presented his son with a gift signed by the Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard.

The son of a former Rangers player is trying to convince his own child to support the Gers.

Tom Hateley's father, Mark, was part of six title-winning Rangers sides across two spells at Ibrox in the 1990s.

And despite being born in Monaco, during Mark's time with the Ligue 1 side, it was Rangers that Tom grew up supporting.

Although the latter would also play professional football, the closest he has come to living out his dream was stints at Motherwell and Dundee.

But Rangers, evidently, remain a huge part of Tom's life - even if his career is currently stationed in Poland, where he plays for Piast Gliwice.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (Thursday), the 30-year-old wrote:

A note to Teddy (my son)

There's no pressure to like football...

If you do, then there's no pressure to support a particular team...

But here's a signed (Gerrard) Rangers shirt for Christmas from Grandad Mark ‍♂️#Rangers #Shirt #Son #YourDecision pic.twitter.com/5WCf4pqk3B — Tom Hateley (@TomHateley4) December 19, 2019

Tom's grandfather, Tony, was also a professional footballer, representing Notts County, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool, which bodes well for young Teddy - named, perhaps, after Rangers.