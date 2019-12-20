Quick links

English midfielder is trying to convince son to support Rangers - just like him

Aiden Cusick
A Rangers fan shows his support during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
The Rangers supporting Tom Hateley presented his son with a gift signed by the Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard.

Tom Hateley of Dundee in action during the pre season friendly between Brechin City and Dundee at Glebe Park on July 11, 2017 in Brechin, Scotland.

The son of a former Rangers player is trying to convince his own child to support the Gers.

Tom Hateley's father, Mark, was part of six title-winning Rangers sides across two spells at Ibrox in the 1990s.

 

And despite being born in Monaco, during Mark's time with the Ligue 1 side, it was Rangers that Tom grew up supporting.

Although the latter would also play professional football, the closest he has come to living out his dream was stints at Motherwell and Dundee.

MARK HATELEY OF RANGERS SCORES THE SECOND GOAL AGAINST CELTIC IN THEIR SCOTTISH PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND. Mandatory Credit: Chris Cole

But Rangers, evidently, remain a huge part of Tom's life - even if his career is currently stationed in Poland, where he plays for Piast Gliwice.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (Thursday), the 30-year-old wrote:

Tom's grandfather, Tony, was also a professional footballer, representing Notts County, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool, which bodes well for young Teddy - named, perhaps, after Rangers.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

