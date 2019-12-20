Quick links

Sunderland

Peterborough United

League One

English club's chief responds when told he should take reins at Sunderland

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Peterborough United owner's side are currently ahead of Sunderland in the League One promotion race.

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United and Barry Fry, director of football at Peterborough United speak prior to The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Peterborough...

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has ruled himself out of buying Sunderland - for now.

Sunderland have been linked with a possible takeover for much of the year, but nothing has yet come to fruition.

 

One Mackems supporter suggested on Twitter earlier that MacAnthony should be the one who takes the plunge.

But the Irishman replied:

MacAnthony bought Peterborough in 2006 and has seen the club promoted three times, twice to the Championship, since then.

His Posh side are currently third in League One with 35 points - 12 more than 12th-placed Sunderland.

A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...

The 43-year-old was also asked why one Sunderland player apparently rejected a move to Peterborough in the summer transfer window.

But just as he explained at the time, MacAnthony said:

Sunderland suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough earlier this season, but will have to wait until April to get their revenge.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch