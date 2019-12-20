English club's chief responds when told he should take reins at Sunderland

The Peterborough United owner's side are currently ahead of Sunderland in the League One promotion race.

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has ruled himself out of buying Sunderland - for now.

Sunderland have been linked with a possible takeover for much of the year, but nothing has yet come to fruition.

One Mackems supporter suggested on Twitter earlier that MacAnthony should be the one who takes the plunge.

But the Irishman replied:

Thanks pal for that but Im at a proper club also. But if I were not; so many sleeping giants in L1, L2 and even NL nowadays that would give me a twinge lol for sure. https://t.co/3ktOEXDNyh — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 20, 2019

MacAnthony bought Peterborough in 2006 and has seen the club promoted three times, twice to the Championship, since then.

His Posh side are currently third in League One with 35 points - 12 more than 12th-placed Sunderland.

The 43-year-old was also asked why one Sunderland player apparently rejected a move to Peterborough in the summer transfer window.

But just as he explained at the time, MacAnthony said:

Fake News pal. We had his agent onto us all through June/July and deal to be done if we'd wanted it. Just felt he wasn't for us but heck of a young player for sure and hope he does well for you. https://t.co/gUeD35DDbB — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 20, 2019

Sunderland suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough earlier this season, but will have to wait until April to get their revenge.