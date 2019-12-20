Quick links

Duncan Ferguson responds when asked for his favourite moment as Everton boss

John Verrall
Duncan Ferguson the interim head coach
Everton boss Duncan Ferguson is expected be in charge for the final time at the weekend.

Duncan Ferguson the assistant head coach

Duncan Ferguson has told Everton’s official Youtube channel that his favourite bit of being interim boss has been seeing the change of atmosphere at Goodison Park.

Ferguson has sparked a huge improvement in Everton’s performances since taking temporary charge from Marco Silva.

The Toffees have played with a passion and intensity that was so desperately lacking over the early part of the campaign in recent weeks.

 

The Everton fans have certainly responded to their teams effort, with the atmosphere much more positive around Goodison now.

And Ferguson claims that bringing positivity back to the club has been special to him.

“The fans reaction really,” Ferguson said when asked for his favourite moment during his time at the helm.

“The atmosphere in the ground. I feel like we’ve got a bit of the club back. We’ve brought it back to the fans and we’ve all been a part of it together. That’s been important to me, we seem to have pulled together as a club.”

Duncan Ferguson celebrates after the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Ferguson is set to take charge of Everton for the final time in his temporary spell tomorrow against Arsenal.

Everton are set to appoint Carlo Ancelotti, when it is anticipated that Ferguson will go back to performing his coaching role.

The Toffees are still struggling near the relegation zone, and if Ferguson could sign off with a win it would be a fitting end to what has been a very productive time in charge.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

