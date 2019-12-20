Report: Wolves make £42.5m bid for Champions League star

Boubakary Soumare has shone in Ligue 1 for Lille but is he on his way to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a staggering £42.5 million bid for Lille play-maker Boubakary Soumare, according to FootMercato.

There is life after Paris Saint-Germain after all. Like Kinglsey Coman, Matteo Guendouzi and Christopher Nkunku, the 20-year-old midfielder has made a name for himself since departing the Parc des Princes as a little known youngster.

Shining in the centre of the park for last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up Lille, Soumare is establishing himself as one of the most promising all-round midfielders in the game. Adept at winning the ball with his high-octane approach and starting attacks on his own, the fresh-faced Frenchman resembles a young Mousa Dembele (the one-time Tottenham talisman, not the Lyon striker).

Lille president Gerard Lopez admitted this week that Jose Mourinho wants Soumare at Spurs but it seems that Premier League rivals Wolves have made the first move.

After making a bid last summer, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now retuned with an offer of £42.5 million. They are even willing to send Soumare back on loan to Lille until the end of the season to sweeten the deal.

Interestingly, La Voix du Nord claimed recently that Wolves had no chance of luring Soumare to Molineux though Lille might find this latest big-money bid too good to turn down.

SEE ALSO: Report shares two signings Nuno wants Wolves to make in January

With Napoli, Manchester United and, yes, Tottenham also in the mix however, there is a long way to go before we see Soumare posing in Old Gold.