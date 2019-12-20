Quick links

Report: Sunderland target told he is free to leave in January

Phil Parkinson's League One strugglers Sunderland reportedly want to sign ex-Reading midfielder Liam Kelly from Eredivisie giants Feyenord.

Feyenoord have informed forgotten man Liam Kelly that he is free to leave De Kuip should an acceptable offer arrive, according to Voetbal International, with Sunderland interested in bringing the Irishman back to England.

An intelligent central midfielder who was likened to Andres Iniesta by Jaap Stam at Reading (Berkshire Live), it’s fair to say Kelly’s career hasn’t quite progressed at the pace of a Barcelona and Spain legend.

 

The 24-year-old swapped the Royals for the Eredivisie over the summer, reuniting with Stam in Rotterdam, but it looks like his spell in Holland will be a short one.

The Sun reports that Sunderland are hoping to lure Kelly to the Stadium of Light and the former Republic of Ireland U21 international has now been left in no uncertain terms that he has no future at Feyenoord.

Like fellow midfielders Yasin Ayoub and Renato Tapia, Kelly has barely featured since Stam walked away in October with just one Eredivisie appearance to his name.

A skilful midfielder with an eye for a pass, Kelly contributed seven goals and three assists in a career-best 2017/18 season and Phil Parkinson’s Sunderland are crying out for a player like him who can open up defences and find the target himself from the centre of the park.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

