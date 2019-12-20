Report: Burnley want six-goal Englishman and £15m dynamo in January

Burnley have reportedly targeted three Championship stars: Charlton Athletic's Conor Gallagher, Bristol City's Josh Brownhill and Derby's Jayden Bogle.

Burnley are planning to raid the Championship during the January transfer window with the Mail reporting that Charlton Athletic’s Conor Gallagher, Bristol City’s Josh Brownhill and Derby County’s Jayden Bogle are all targets for Sean Dyche’s side.

The Clarets have a fine track record when it comes to snapping up players from the second tier, handing the likes of Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope their big break in the Premier League in recent years.

And Burnley are expected to return to a familiar hunting ground when the window opens once again next month – with a dynamic, attack-minded central midfielder apparently at the top of their wishlist.

Gallagher, Chelsea’s reigning Academy Player of the Year, has been a revelation since joining London neighbours Charlton on loan. The England U21 international has scored six goals in the Championship with his perfectly timed runs into the penalty area reminiscent of the man who currently patrols the Stamford Bridge technical area.

Brownhill is another name in Burnley’s sights, with the versatile dynamo impressing once again at the heart of Lee Johnson’s promotion chasing Bristol City.

According to TEAMtalk, the Lancashire outfit wanted the £15 million-rated Brownhill over the summer and they appear to have revived their interest right in time for January. Bogle, meanwhile, could be a long-term replacement for the veteran Phil Bardsley at right-back.

Gallagher has been arguably the most impressive of the three this season and, after looking a cut above in the second-tier, Chelsea may be tempted to see what the 19-year-old can do in the Premier League.