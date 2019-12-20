Quick links

Burnley

Charlton Athletic

Bristol City

Premier League

Report: Burnley want six-goal Englishman and £15m dynamo in January

Danny Owen
Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2017 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Burnley have reportedly targeted three Championship stars: Charlton Athletic's Conor Gallagher, Bristol City's Josh Brownhill and Derby's Jayden Bogle.

Conor Gallagher of England U21 during the International Friendly match between The Netherlands U21 and England U21 at the Vijverberg stadium on November 19, 2019 in Doetinchem, The...

Burnley are planning to raid the Championship during the January transfer window with the Mail reporting that Charlton Athletic’s Conor Gallagher, Bristol City’s Josh Brownhill and Derby County’s Jayden Bogle are all targets for Sean Dyche’s side.

The Clarets have a fine track record when it comes to snapping up players from the second tier, handing the likes of Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope their big break in the Premier League in recent years.

 

And Burnley are expected to return to a familiar hunting ground when the window opens once again next month – with a dynamic, attack-minded central midfielder apparently at the top of their wishlist.

Gallagher, Chelsea’s reigning Academy Player of the Year, has been a revelation since joining London neighbours Charlton on loan. The England U21 international has scored six goals in the Championship with his perfectly timed runs into the penalty area reminiscent of the man who currently patrols the Stamford Bridge technical area.

Brownhill is another name in Burnley’s sights, with the versatile dynamo impressing once again at the heart of Lee Johnson’s promotion chasing Bristol City.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Josh Brownhill of Bristol City compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August...

According to TEAMtalk, the Lancashire outfit wanted the £15 million-rated Brownhill over the summer and they appear to have revived their interest right in time for January. Bogle, meanwhile, could be a long-term replacement for the veteran Phil Bardsley at right-back.

Gallagher has been arguably the most impressive of the three this season and, after looking a cut above in the second-tier, Chelsea may be tempted to see what the 19-year-old can do in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Friendly match between Rennes and Chelsea at Roazhon Park on July 18, 2019 in Rennes, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch