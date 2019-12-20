Report: £34m star excited by potential Leicester move as Foxes enter talks

Leicester City have reportedly jumped ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Juventus's Serie A stopper Merih Demiral.

Juventus defender Merih Demiral is excited about the prospect of playing for Leicester City, according to Bleacher Report, with Brendan Rodgers’ side jumping ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal in the queue.

One highly-rated Turkish centre-back is already making a name for himself at the King Power Stadium and it seems that 21-year-old Demiral could be set to link up with Caglar Soyuncu in England.

Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United have all expressed an interest but Leicester, who looks pretty much a prime destination for any budding youngster these days, have suddenly become the favourites to secure the former Sassuolo star’s signature.

What’s more, Bleacher Report claims that Demiral is enthused by the prospect of playing in an exciting, ever-improving side under a coach who turned the likes of Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele and Raheem Sterling into household names.

An old-school centre-back who loves a tackle, Demiral has formed a terrific partnership with Soyuncu at international level and the prospect of the pair linking up on a weekly basis should strike fear into the hearts of Premier League strikers everywhere.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus value a man they signed as recently as last summer at £34 million but, if Leicester want to seal a return to the Champions League, it’s a fee worth paying.