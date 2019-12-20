Quick links

Report: £34m star excited by potential Leicester move as Foxes enter talks

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City have reportedly jumped ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Juventus's Serie A stopper Merih Demiral.

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral (L) and Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match between Bayer Leverkusen...

Juventus defender Merih Demiral is excited about the prospect of playing for Leicester City, according to Bleacher Report, with Brendan Rodgers’ side jumping ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal in the queue.

One highly-rated Turkish centre-back is already making a name for himself at the King Power Stadium and it seems that 21-year-old Demiral could be set to link up with Caglar Soyuncu in England.

 

Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United have all expressed an interest but Leicester, who looks pretty much a prime destination for any budding youngster these days, have suddenly become the favourites to secure the former Sassuolo star’s signature.

What’s more, Bleacher Report claims that Demiral is enthused by the prospect of playing in an exciting, ever-improving side under a coach who turned the likes of Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele and Raheem Sterling into household names.

Juventus player Merih Demiral during the UEFA Champions League walk around on November 05, 2019 in Moscow, Russia.

An old-school centre-back who loves a tackle, Demiral has formed a terrific partnership with Soyuncu at international level and the prospect of the pair linking up on a weekly basis should strike fear into the hearts of Premier League strikers everywhere.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus value a man they signed as recently as last summer at £34 million but, if Leicester want to seal a return to the Champions League, it’s a fee worth paying.

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 1-1 goal with Merih Demiral during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at the Nanjing Olympic Center...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

