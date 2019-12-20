'It's a project': Europa League star discusses potential Nottingham Forest switch

Sabri Lamouchi's Championship hopefuls Nottingham Forest reportedly want to sign Guillaume Hoarau from Swiss giants Young Boys.

Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau has indicated that he might be tempted to try his hand in England before it’s too late while admitting to Blick that he is yet to hold talks over a potential move to Nottingham Forest.

It is no secret that a new centre-forward, preferably a tall and physical number nine, is right at the top of Forest’s January wishlist.

And, along with Conor Wickham and Ibrahim Sissoko, former PSG and France ace Hoarau is allegedly on the radar of Sabri Lamouchi’s play-off hopefuls.

Michel Urscheler, the 35-year-old’s agent, told Nau earlier in December that his experienced client has admirers at the City Ground. And, some two weeks on, Hoarau himself has now broken his silence on the speculation.

“No (Forest haven’t been in contact). However, I know that Nottingham is determined to move up to the Premier League,” said Hoarau, who certainly sounds like a man intrigued by the prospect of wearing Garibaldi red.

“They have a lot of games and need people for this mission. And people who score goals are not so easy to find. England - I've never been there. However, it is a project like many others. I don't rush anything.”

Signing a 35-year-old who has never played in Britain before is obviously something of a risk but age is just a number after all and Hoarau’s goal-scoring record in recent seasons should not be overlooked. He has found the net 116 times in 180 matches for Young Boys with five of those coming in the Europa League last season.

According to Blick, Hoarau wants an 18-month contract at his next club with wages of around £30,000 a week.