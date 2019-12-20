'I'm a fan': 19-goal striker admits he dreams of joining Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City is the dream destination for Aberdeen goal-machine Sam Cosgrove.

Aberdeen goal-machine Sam Cosgrove has set his sights high as he discusses a future in the Premier League, admitting to the Daily Record that he dreams of wearing the sky blue shirt of Manchester City.

One of the hottest strikers on British shores right now, Cosgrove has been nothing short of a revelation since he moved to Scotland from Carlisle United in January 2018.

The one-time Everton youngster, who honed his formidable aerial ability while working alongside the legendary Duncan Ferguson at Finch Farm, has hit the net 19 times in 25 games for Derek McInnes’s Dons this season.

As a result, speculation is rife about Cosgrove’s future heading into the January transfer window with TEAMtalk claiming that Middlesbrough and Derby County are willing to give him a chance in England’s second tier.

But there is one club that the Beverley-born 23-year-old would absolutely love to represent.

“You want to get as high as you can. I don’t see why I can’t go to the Premier League if the opportunity arises. I’m a Man City fan. If I could end up there it’d be all right – but I wouldn’t put myself down as a Pep Guardiola kind of striker!” he quipped.

“If I keep improving and reach my potential then I’ll be happy wherever I end up.”

The chances of Cosgrove swapping Pittodrie for the Etihad next month look decidedly slim but, if he continues to score goals at such a rapid rate, there is no reason why he cannot secure a big-money move to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

But Cosgrove will know better than anyone that he has a long way to go before he can match the exploits of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.