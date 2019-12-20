Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Absolutely I would': Veteran manager admits he'd love the West Ham job

Danny Owen
A general view outside of the stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Redknapp coached Premier League West Ham United between 1994 and 2001 but could he return to replace Manuel Pellegrini?

Harry Redknapp presents for BT Sport television before the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane on October 17, 2015 in London, England.

Harry Redknapp has admitted to talkSPORT (20 December, 9:00am) that he would jump at the chance to return to West Ham United should the Premier League strugglers dispense with the services of Manuel Pellegrini in the coming weeks.

Despite producing one of their finest performances of the season last time out, beating Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s, the future of West Ham's Chilean tactician remains in considerable doubt.

According to the Guardian, the capital club have spoken to David Moyes and Chris Hughton about potentially replacing a former Real Madrid and Man City coach who has failed to get the best out of a talented group of players during an underwhelming 18-month spell at the London Stadium.

 

And 72-year-old Redknapp has made it clear that, while he doesn’t think he will be offered a route back into the game any time soon, he simply couldn’t turn down an opportunity to return to a club he coached with distinction between 1994 to 2001.

“Of course, absolutely I would,” said the former Portsmouth, Tottenham and QPR coach.

21 Oct 2000: West Ham manager Harry Redknapp reacts on the touchline during the West Ham United v Arsenal FA Carling Premiership match at Upton Park, London. Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole

“I don’t think I’ll get the opportunity but of course I would. (But) I’m a realist.”

One of the most successful English coaches of his generation, it is four years now since Redknapp last worked in the Premier League and it feels very unlikely that West Ham would put their top flight status in the hands of a man who has spent more time chewing on witchetty grubs than organising a defence of late.

Then again, if The Hammers want a legendary man manager capable of giving an under-performing group a timely boost of confidence, Harry might just be the perfect candidate.

Harry Redknapp (L), the QPR manager is greeted by Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs manager prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch