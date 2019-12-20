'Absolutely I would': Veteran manager admits he'd love the West Ham job

Harry Redknapp coached Premier League West Ham United between 1994 and 2001 but could he return to replace Manuel Pellegrini?

Harry Redknapp has admitted to talkSPORT (20 December, 9:00am) that he would jump at the chance to return to West Ham United should the Premier League strugglers dispense with the services of Manuel Pellegrini in the coming weeks.

Despite producing one of their finest performances of the season last time out, beating Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s, the future of West Ham's Chilean tactician remains in considerable doubt.

According to the Guardian, the capital club have spoken to David Moyes and Chris Hughton about potentially replacing a former Real Madrid and Man City coach who has failed to get the best out of a talented group of players during an underwhelming 18-month spell at the London Stadium.

And 72-year-old Redknapp has made it clear that, while he doesn’t think he will be offered a route back into the game any time soon, he simply couldn’t turn down an opportunity to return to a club he coached with distinction between 1994 to 2001.

“Of course, absolutely I would,” said the former Portsmouth, Tottenham and QPR coach.

“I don’t think I’ll get the opportunity but of course I would. (But) I’m a realist.”

One of the most successful English coaches of his generation, it is four years now since Redknapp last worked in the Premier League and it feels very unlikely that West Ham would put their top flight status in the hands of a man who has spent more time chewing on witchetty grubs than organising a defence of late.

Then again, if The Hammers want a legendary man manager capable of giving an under-performing group a timely boost of confidence, Harry might just be the perfect candidate.