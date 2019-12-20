43-year-old is reportedly heading to America after missing out on Arsenal job

Nice coach Patrick Vieira appears to have been beaten to the Arsenal job by Mikel Arteta so is he heading to MLS rather than the Premier League?

Patrick Vieira could be on his way back to America, according to ESPN, with Mikel Arteta seemingly beating another former Gunners skipper to the vacant managerial role at Arsenal.

After Unai Emery bit the bullet in November after North London giants endured their worst start to a league season in three decades, two men who wore the captain’s armband with pride appeared to be going head-to-head for the job.

Legendary enforcer Vieira worked minor miracles in charge of a Nice side severely hamstrung by financial problems and a lack of centre-forwards, and had been rewarded with a place right at the top of Arsenal’s managerial wish list, according to local publication Nice-Matin.

But it seems that the Frenchman is set to be pipped to the post by Arteta instead with Manchester City’s number two set to be Arsenal’s number one (BBC).

However, if Vieira fancies a new challenge away from the French riviera, he is not short of admirers on the other side of the Atlantic.

The 43-year-old did a fine job in the MLS with New York City, taking a new franchise from 17th to second in the space of two seasons. And ESPN believes that Vieira has now been lined up to make David Beckham’s dream come true in the land of neon.

Inter Miami, who are preparing for their first ever MLS campaign, are apparently confident of luring Vieira back to America and a deal could be struck by the end of the month.

Yet this is hardly the big break that Vieira was waiting for.