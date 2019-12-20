Quick links

Darragh MacAnthony responds when asked if he'll sign Liverpool's Herbie Kane

Doncaster Rovers' Herbie Kane
Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane has been linked with Peterborough United, but apparently could still end up at Hull City.

Doncaster Rovers' Herbie Kane

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane is likely to join Hull City in January.

Peterborough have been linked with Liverpool’s Kane in recent times in Football Insider.

But MacAnthony has suggested that Kane is more likely to end up with Hull than his side.

MacAnthony’s response is likely to have been tongue in cheek, as Hull boss Grant McCann knows Kane very well.

McCann took Kane on loan from Liverpool last season when he was with Doncaster Rovers, and he stood out at League One level.

 

Kane has recently impressed in Liverpool’s first-team, when he started against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

Although Liverpool were beaten 5-0 on the occasion, Kane put in one of the more impressive performances for the Reds.

Kane is now 21, but has only made two first-team appearances for Liverpool throughout his career, so Klopp would be unlikely to stand in his way if he did receive a good offer in January.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

