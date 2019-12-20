Daniel Levy says more than just Mourinho wanted Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said Jose Mourinho was his top choice.

Tottenham Hotspur landed their top choice with Jose Mourinho after sacking Mauricio Pochettino last month.

Spurs took just 12 hours to appoint Mourinho, a swift transition by any standard especially compared with the farce at Arsenal.

Chairman Daniel Levy has told the Evening Standard that he knew that Mourinho was not the only manager who wanted the job.

He added that Mourinho was his clear top option.

Levy said: "Once I made the decision in my mind we had to make the change, although internally we knew of more than one candidate who would have been interested, Jose was absolutely number one."

It will always be a mystery who the other options were, and down to speculation.

One possibility is Massimiliano Allegri, who was pictured at the London Stadium earlier in the season.

Mourinho has a proven track record in the Premier League and so was a safer option, and his quick transition at Spurs is showing Levy made a good call.

Tottenham are up to fifth place and can close the gap on Chelsea when the two clubs meet on Sunday in the first match between the two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.