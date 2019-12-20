Club chief confirms talks with Leeds and Sheffield United, midfielder in demand

Emil Bohinen could be on his way to England with Championship challengers Leeds and Premier League Sheffield United holding talks with Stabaek.

Stabaek have confirmed that highly-rated midfielder Emil Bohinen is in talks over a potential move to Sheffield United while the Norwegian outfit have also held negotiations with Leeds, according to Budstikka.

This is shaping up to be something of a golden generation for the perennial underachievers of Scandinavian football. While Josh King has already established himself at international level, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard and Erling Braut Haaland are just getting started.

And, in 20-year-old Bohinen, Norway have another dynamic central midfielder with the world at his feet.

The Stabaek enforcer looks set to follow in the footsteps of his father, former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn star Lars Bohinen (below), by swapping his homeland for England in the near future.

Speaking to Budstikka, Stabaek’s general director Jon Tunold has confirmed that the youngster is training with Sheffield United ahead of a potential January move to Bramall Lane.

“He's in the club to train with them. That's why we are talking to the club and our player,” Tunold says, while refusing to speculate on whether a deal will be completed.

“It's totally impossible to say. The football world is very unpredictable when it comes transfers. There is interest around several of our players. I cannot comment on whether Emil Bohinen has received a bid.”

Interestingly, the report adds that Stabaek have also used their time in England to hold talks with Sheffield United’s Yorkshire neighbours Leeds, though Tunold was reluctant to reveal whether Marcelo Bielsa’s side are also in the race for Bohinen’s signature.

Since Victor Orta was appointed as Leeds’ director of football in 2017, The Whites have taken to snapping up some of the most exciting young talent from all over the globe with players arriving at Elland Road from Holland, Sweden, Japan and even Albania.

It would be no surprise if Bohinen was indeed on their radar.