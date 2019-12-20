Chris Sutton reacts as Rangers win to maintain Celtic pressure

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won on Friday to go two points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers maintaining the pressure on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race this season.

The former Celtic striker has praised Rangers for their performance in the 3-0 win against Hibernian away from home in the league on Friday evening.

Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Jermain Defoe scored the goals for the Gers against Hibs, who played the final 30 minutes of the match with 10 men.

The win against Hibs means that Rangers are now two points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the league table.

.@btsportfootball Hibs 0-2 Rangers at halftime... Rangers very slick and sharp. Aribo terrific finish for 2nd. Hibs lucky to be 2 down... second half coming up live on BT Sport — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 20, 2019

.@btsportfootball At least there is a title race on in Scotland... Rangers very impressive... Hibs 0-3 Rangers — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 20, 2019

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Friday evening, hosts Hibernian had 50% of the possession, took seven shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Rangers had 50% of the possession, took 13 shots of which 10 were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.