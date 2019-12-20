Quick links

Chris Sutton reacts as Rangers win to maintain Celtic pressure

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won on Friday to go two points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers maintaining the pressure on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race this season.

The former Celtic striker has praised Rangers for their performance in the 3-0 win against Hibernian away from home in the league on Friday evening.

Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Jermain Defoe scored the goals for the Gers against Hibs, who played the final 30 minutes of the match with 10 men.

 

The win against Hibs means that Rangers are now two points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the league table.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Friday evening, hosts Hibernian had 50% of the possession, took seven shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Rangers had 50% of the possession, took 13 shots of which 10 were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

