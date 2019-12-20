Celtic star shares what Arsenal's Kieran Tierney told him about his injury

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has struggled for fitness ever since leaving Celtic in the summer.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has backed Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney to come back stronger from his current injury problems in the Daily Record.

Tierney has found it difficult since joining Arsenal from Celtic in the summer, with the left-back failing to nail down his place in the team.

Tierney has struggled badly with injury since joining the Gunners, and was dealt the devastating blow of damaging his shoulder in a match against West Ham United recently.

The Scottish international is now set to face further time on the sidelines.

And Christie was one of the first people to hear from Tierney after he picked up the injury.

“He’s a hard nut – harder than me anyway! I’d still have been in the hospital bed,” the Celtic man joked.

“I sympathise with him on the injury problems. He went down to Arsenal, got himself back fit and was looking good after playing a few games. Then he goes and does his shoulder.

“It’s a nightmare for him but he’s one of strongest characters mentally I’ve ever met.

“I was watching the Arsenal-West Ham game when it happened. I sent him a text straight away to see if he was all right.

“He got back to me saying it was quite bad and that he might need surgery. I’m gutted for him. He’s had shoulder problems in the past – and now it’s the other side.

"I have no doubt he’ll bounce back but it’s tough, especially in that situation where you’ve just moved to a new club and you’re trying to impose yourself and show what you can do.”

When Tierney does return to fitness, he will have to impress a new manager at Arsenal.

Arsenal are set to appoint Mikel Arteta later today, as they look to spark an improvement.

Since Tierney arrived at the Emirates Stadium, the North London’s side’s form has been poor - with the Gunners currently sat in 10th place in the Premier League table.