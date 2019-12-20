Borderlands 3: How to get the Ion Cannon legendary weapon in Moxxi's Heist DLC

A simple guide for how to get the Ion Cannon legendary weapon in Borderlands 3 from Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC.

The Borderlands 3 Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC is now available to buy and play, and it's been reviewed extremely well with many perceiving it to be a winner. There's a lot of fantastic weapons in the game with the base experience already boasting "over one billion guns," but the new DLC adds even more legendaries with the Ion Cannon being particularly OP.

Fans have always been enamoured with the Borderlands series because of its aesthetics and comedy, but mostly because of its rich assortment of gear, loot and over-the-top weapons that are ridiculously zany and powerful.

There's a lot of things to capture in the Moxxi's Heist DLC, but the Ion Cannon is perhaps the most essential. After all, you're going to want to exploit its OP stats until it probably gets nerfed.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: Is split-screen back on PS4 and Xbox One?

How to get the Ion Cannon in Borderlands 3

You need to visit Jack's Secret in the Handsome Jackpot DLC to get the Ion Cannon in Borderlands 3.

Once there, you want to venture to the arena at the end of the map to take on the Fabricator MK II boss.

Defeat this boss and rummage through its loot afterwards to see if the Ion Cannon is available to pick up. The drop appears to be guaranteed, but even if it's not it shouldn't take you too long to farm as the legendary drops in the DLC have been extremely generous to say the least.

The weapon is something you have to charge for a second before shooting, but it's ridiculously powerful and accurate. It easily kills enemies in just one blast.

This has naturally resulted in concerns that Gearbox are going to take its "Fun detected. Obliterate" description too literally by nerfing it sooner rather than later.

But, before that does or doesn't happen, you can get the Legendary Weapon right now to breeze through mobs of enemies.

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 ONLINE: Why you shouldn't play the Moonshiners update

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.