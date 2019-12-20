Borderlands 3: How to get the Ion Laser Legendary SMG in Moxxi's Heist DLC

A guide for how to get the Ion Laser Legendary SMG in Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC for Borderlands 3.

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC for Borderlands 3 is now available to download and play, meaning fans of the series get even more new weapons despite the base experience already boasting over one billion. One of the many new weapons you can collect is an Ion Laser Legendary SMG, and you'll definitely want to play with this OP gadget before Gearbox likely spoils everyone's fun by releasing a nerf.

As the first story-focused DLC for Borderlands 3, Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot has been anticipated for bringing back Handsome Jack in some capacity. It has received positive reviews with many regarding it as a winner, and fans will no doubt love its fresh batch of ridiculously powerful and zany weapons.

The Ion Cannon is another must-get weapon of which you can find by following the directions via the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover how to get the Ion Laser.

How to get the Ion Laser Legendary SMG in Borderlands 3

The Ion Laser is a Legendary SMG in Borderlands 3 that can only be collected by boasting the Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot DLC.

You can get the Ion Laser from loot sources in the casino such as bosses, enemies and chests, but Reddit user karpomusick specifically mentions getting it from a VIP Gangster in the Spendoptican.

Farming is necessary to get the weapon to drop, but hopefully it won't take you too long on Mayhem 4 as the legendary drops are said to be extremely generous.

As for what the Ion Laser is, it's a weapon that shoots a continuous burst of energy and it has two elements it can switch between.

There are few concerns online that it will become nerfed alongside the Ion Cannon in the near future. Whether that happens or not, the Ion Laser is still an item you'll definitely want to add to your arsenal.

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.