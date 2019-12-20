Quick links

BBC pundit says he has ‘reservations’ over reportedly imminent Everton decision

Subhankar Mondal
Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to be appointed the new Everton manager.

Mark Lawrenson has suggested on BBC Sport that why he has reservations over Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

The Liverpool legend believes that Ancelotti is not a builder of teams, but gives them the finishing touch.

According to BBC Sport, Everton are set to appoint the former Chelsea boss as their new manager.

 

Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport: “Ferguson has had three good results since taking temporary charge - yes, they went out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Leicester on Wednesday but they are still unbeaten in actual games.

“It just shows what these Everton players can do under someone who knows how to get hold of them and get them at it, but as a squad they are definitely a work in progress.

“That's why I have my reservations about Carlo Ancelotti, if he does get the job. He is not a builder, he is more of a roofer because he is a manager to finish a job off.”

Blockbuster managerial appointment

Ancelotti is one of the best and most famous managers in the world and is a serial winner.

It is a real coup for Everton that the Toffees are set to appoint the Italian tactician as their new manager.

True, Ancelotti has managed big clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and the squad he will have at Everton is not exactly one of the best in Europe, but the Goodison Park faithful should be excited at the prospect of the Italian taking charge of the side.

Everton will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Arsenal at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

