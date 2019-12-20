Quick links

Arsene Wenger cannot contain himself over ‘complete’ Liverpool player

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool is interviewed by Arsène Wenger on December 19, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is rated highly by Arsene Wenger.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar Semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019...

Arsene Wenger has raved about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on beIN SPORTS.

The former Arsenal manager believes that the Egypt international forward is a complete footballer.

Wenger made the comments about the 27-year-old in the wake of Liverpool’s win against Monterrey in the Club World Cup.

 

Wenger told beIN SPORTS, as transcribed by The Mirror: "I like his evolution. Because he had touches last night [against Monterrey] of a playmaker.

"He created chances around the box that are exceptional, [there were shades] of Messi in him last night and I like that a guy who can score so many goals also becomes the guy who gives assists.

"That is a complete player. That's what we all admire and what we want from our players.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar Semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha,...

Stats

Salah has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former AS Roma star has also scored four goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games for the Reds so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Liverpool star scored 22 goals and provided eight assists in the league, and scored five goals and provided two assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

World class

Salah has developed into a world-class footballer who scores goals and creates them.

There have been occasions when the 27-year-old has had a dip in form, but the attacker has always recovered, and he does do well in the big games.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

