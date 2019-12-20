Arsene Wenger cannot contain himself over ‘complete’ Liverpool player

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is rated highly by Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger has raved about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on beIN SPORTS.

The former Arsenal manager believes that the Egypt international forward is a complete footballer.

Wenger made the comments about the 27-year-old in the wake of Liverpool’s win against Monterrey in the Club World Cup.

Wenger told beIN SPORTS, as transcribed by The Mirror: "I like his evolution. Because he had touches last night [against Monterrey] of a playmaker.

"He created chances around the box that are exceptional, [there were shades] of Messi in him last night and I like that a guy who can score so many goals also becomes the guy who gives assists.

"That is a complete player. That's what we all admire and what we want from our players.”

Stats

Salah has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former AS Roma star has also scored four goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games for the Reds so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Liverpool star scored 22 goals and provided eight assists in the league, and scored five goals and provided two assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

World class

Salah has developed into a world-class footballer who scores goals and creates them.

There have been occasions when the 27-year-old has had a dip in form, but the attacker has always recovered, and he does do well in the big games.