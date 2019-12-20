Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg is reportedly wanted by Malmo

Freddie Ljungberg has been Arsenal's interim manager since Unai Emery's departure last month.

According to a report from Sportal, Swedish side Malmo are in contact with Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg with a view of appointing him as their new manager.

Arsenal are close to appointing Mikel Arteta as their new manager and it is still unclear if Ljungberg will remain as a part of the backroom staff. The Swede was a part of Arsenal's youth setup at the start of last season but was promoted to the first-team back in July this year.

The report claims that Ljungberg hasn't ruled out the possibility of moving back to his home country to take charge of Malmo. A move there makes a lot of sense for the Gunners legend for his career but there is no doubt that Arsenal's board would love to still keep him in North London in some capacity.

Ljungberg's home town of Halmstad isn't too far away from Malmo which is an added bonus for the Swedish heavyweights. The report also claims that Malmo's sporting director Daniel Andersson and the Arsenal man have a very good relationship which could favour a possible move in the coming days.

Losing Ljungberg would certainly be a loss for Arsenal considering his brilliant work with the youngsters since the start of last season. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah among others have all improved massively thanks to his guidance but Arsenal's loss could well be Malmo's gain.

Ljungberg's departure could possibly give Per Mertesacker an improved role wither with the under-23's or with the first team. The German had a fantastic relationship with Arteta during their time together at Arsenal but whether the Spaniard would like to have the former World Cup winner to help him with the first-team is a whole different story.