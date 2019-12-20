Arsenal fans respond to Dani Ceballos's Twitter message

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has been out injured in recent weeks for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans are excited to see Dani Ceballos’s progression under Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos has struggled at Arsenal since he arrived on loan from Real Madrid, despite making an excellent start.

The Spaniard has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks, but is edging closer to making a comeback now.

And he posted a video on Twitter suggesting that he wouldn’t be out of action for much longer.

Arsenal supporters are now eager to see how Ceballos progresses under Arteta’s guidance.

And there is great excitement that he could become a real star at the Emirates Stadium soon.

Dani ceballos turns to prime iniesta under arteta — skrrrrr (@fikky_mii) December 19, 2019

Arteta is also ready! — Łukasz (@iamtheluka) December 19, 2019

Arteta gonna have you moving like a prime Santi — Conor (@ConorHardy) December 19, 2019

Really excited to have you back man, come on! — Jazz (@MrJazzvW) December 19, 2019

Prime Iniesta incoming — Segundo Volante (@B0NG0AL) December 19, 2019

Keep on working hard, dani ! We need you to be at your best rn so that you could help us get out of this mess. — BellerIN (@RightBackllerin) December 19, 2019

Arsenal could certainly do with Ceballos’s creativity at the moment, as they have struggled for wins in recent months.

The Gunners have slid all the way down to 10th in the Premier League table, and Arteta seems to have a tough job on his hands to spark an improvement.