Arsenal fans respond to Dani Ceballos's Twitter message

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has been out injured in recent weeks for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans are excited to see Dani Ceballos’s progression under Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos has struggled at Arsenal since he arrived on loan from Real Madrid, despite making an excellent start.

 

The Spaniard has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks, but is edging closer to making a comeback now.

And he posted a video on Twitter suggesting that he wouldn’t be out of action for much longer.

Arsenal supporters are now eager to see how Ceballos progresses under Arteta’s guidance.

And there is great excitement that he could become a real star at the Emirates Stadium soon.

Arsenal could certainly do with Ceballos’s creativity at the moment, as they have struggled for wins in recent months.

The Gunners have slid all the way down to 10th in the Premier League table, and Arteta seems to have a tough job on his hands to spark an improvement.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

