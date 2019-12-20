Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Mesut Ozil sits on the Arsenal bench after being substituted during to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London,...
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly on Fenerbahce’s radar.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the future of Mesut Ozil.

According to Fotomac, Fenerbahce are interested in signing Ozil on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Turkish giants are close to striking a loan deal with the Gunners over the German attacking midfielder.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on Ozil’s future, and below are some of the best comments:

 

No big miss for Arsenal?

Ozil has been at Arsenal since 2013 and is arguably the most talented footballer in the current squad at the Gunners.

However, the former Real Madrid star has been largely inconsistent, and was left out of the team for a while when Unai Emery was in charge of the Gunners.

There is no doubt that Ozil on his day can destroy any defence, but he has not done well consistently enough for the North London outfit during his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

