After 2018 report claimed Arsenal coach clashed with Arteta, will it be an issue?

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach
Arsenal are set to appoint Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are hoping to strike an agreement with Manchester City to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

BBC Sport report this deal could be done as soon as today.

One of the haggling points for the Gunners is who Arteta's coaching staff will be.

 

When Arteta was linked with being appointed in 2018, coach Steve Bould was cited by The Guardian as a potential problem.

Their report stated the pair disagreed during Arteta's time as a player. It said: "It is unclear whether Steve Bould would stay, with Wenger’s assistant not always seeing eye to eye with Arteta when they were together at Arsenal."

Arsenal U21 Manager Steve Bould talks to his players before the penalty shoot out after the Leasing.com match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U21 at PTS Academy Stadium on August 27,...

Bould has since been moved to Arsenal's under-23 coach, switching roles with Freddie Ljungberg in the summer.

This means he would have a close liaison role with Arteta, but not necessarily work with him on a day to day basis.

The question for both men, is whether The Guardian's report about Bould and Arteta's working relationship would actually be an issue in 2020.

Arteta retired at Arsenal in 2016, and he and Bould should be able to put any differences aside for the sake of future success. 

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at EMirates Stadium. London 15th May 2016.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
