Adam Lallana shares chat with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before Manchester United game

Adam Lallana has struggled for playing time at Liverpool this season.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has admitted to The Daily Star that he gets frustrated at his lack of playing time.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been at Liverpool since 2014 when he joined from Premier League rivals Southampton for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million and when Brendan Rodgers - now the manager of Leicester City - was in charge of the Reds.

The England international has had injury issues during his time at Anfield, and when he has been fit, he has struggled to play first-team football under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana has shared the chat he had with Klopp, and the Englishman has admitted that he has struggled with his lack of playing time.

Lallana told The Daily Star about his chat with Klopp before the match agains Manchester United in October: “He told me ‘Be patient, keep training the way you’re training’ and I think that was before the United game.

"Obviously I came on during that game and had an impact straight away. “We’re going to need everyone. There is game time there.”

The Englishman added: “At times it may be frustrating when you’re maybe not getting the game time you want because that is your reward for training hard.

“But listen, we’re unbeaten in god knows how many games and it’s just great to be fit and being part of winning those games every week.”

Leaving Liverpool

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2020, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk, although there is an option for a further year.

The 31-year-old has played just 207 minutes in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, according to WhoScored, and it is hard to see him stay at Anfield beyond the summer of 2020.