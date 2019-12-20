'Absolutely sensational': Kenny Miller says reported Derby target is worth more than £6m

Phillip Cocu's Derby County reportedly want Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership striker Sam Cosgrove to fire them up the Championship table.

Kenny Miller believes reported Derby County target Sam Cosgrove is worth at least £6 million in today’s market while hailing the improvements he has made during an outstanding two-year spell at Aberdeen, speaking to BBC Sportsround.

A £25,000 signing from Carlisle United in January 2018, Derek McInnes’ Dons are all-but guaranteed to make a huge profit on the giant centre-forward when his time at Pittodrie comes to an end.

According to TEAMtalk, Derby are among the clubs keeping tabs on Cosgrove with the January transfer window now just days away.

Phillip Cocu’s Rams have looked a little sheepish in front of goal this season, finding the net a paltry 21 times in 22 Championship matches. So signing Cosgrove, who has 19 of his own in a remarkable first half of the campaign, should go a long way to solving a problem that continues to cripple Derby’s play-off hopes.

But Miller, who led the line for the East Midland giants in their last Premier League campaign back in 2007/08, believes that Cosgrove won’t come cheap these days.

“His hold-up play needs tidied up a little bit but that will come. He's gone under the radar a little bit for me with the level of goals he's got. 19 goals in 25 games is absolutely sensational,” the former Rangers and Celtic number nine said.

"Because of all the attributes he's got, he is a real exciting option for teams down in England.

"Aberdeen knocked back £6m for Scott McKenna, no disrespect to centre-backs but strikers should be higher, and I'm sure Aberdeen will be looking at a higher fee than that for him."

With Derby owner Mel Morris making a concerted effort to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play regulations of late, it remains to be seen whether they are capable of making a bid high enough to convince Aberdeen to cash in on their talisman.