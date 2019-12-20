2017 recruit signs for new club after leaving Nottingham Forest

Liam Bossin spent two years on Nottingham Forest's books.

Liam Bossin has returned to football six months after leaving Nottingham Forest.

The Belgium-born Irish goalkeeper spent two years on Nottingham Forest's books, having risen through the ranks at Anderlecht.

But after a prolonged spell back in the game, Bossin has found a new employer in the shape of Cork City.

Speaking via the Irish club's official website earlier, the 23-year-old said: "I was waiting for an opportunity and my agent called me and said Cork City were looking for me, and I just wanted to get there and get signed.

"I have played in Turner’s Cross (Cork's home ground) before with the Ireland Under 19s, so I already know the stadium and I am really looking forward to it."

Bossin failed to make an appearance for Nottingham Forest's first-team and would have seen his chances of doing so decrease even further had he remained at the City Ground.

Forest signed two new keepers, Brice Samba and Aro Muric, in the summer transfer window and kept hold of another two, Costel Pantilimon and Jordan Smith.

Bossin is the last of the players released by Reds earlier this year to get snapped up, although Alexander Milosevic remains without a club after having his contract terminated in late October.