'100% tries to get him': Some Arsenal fans think Manchester City star could follow Arteta

Arsenal have appointed the Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta as Unai Emery's successor.

Some Arsenal fans are discussing a move for the Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

Arsenal appointed Foden's former Manchester City colleague Mikel Arteta as their new head coach on Friday, just in time for the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old was among those who congratulated the Basque on his new role over Twitter.

And according to some on the social media site, Foden is either about to follow Arteta to Arsenal or would be welcome to do so.

This is what they're saying...

Follow him — Ed Onjala (@ed_onjala) December 20, 2019

When Arteta becomes Arsenal manager 100% he tries to get Foden on loan — Courtz (@OfficialCourtz) December 20, 2019

If I was Arteta i would be asking Pep for Foden on loan until May and even a couple other players. — fpl_gonzo (@LJBoyo) December 20, 2019

Arteta to bring in Phil Foden in January. — Bowser (@darrenrix) December 20, 2019

Phil Foden on loan to Arsenal confirmed. #educatedguess — Yahya Nassàr (@yahyanassar24) December 20, 2019

Foden on loan to Arsenal? Could happen, he needs the minutes — Stan The Man (@Stan_The_Man68) December 20, 2019

Foden has appeared 16 times for Manchester City this season, but only six of those outings have arrived from the start of games.

That being said, the Stockport-born talent began the Citizens' 3-0 win at Arsenal in the absence of David Silva on Sunday.

And it seems unlikely that Pep Guardiola would allow him to leave the Etihad Stadium next month - let alone to a traditional top-four rival.

