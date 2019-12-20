Quick links

'100% tries to get him': Some Arsenal fans think Manchester City star could follow Arteta

Aiden Cusick
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during his press conference at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.
Arsenal have appointed the Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta as Unai Emery's successor.

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Arsenal fans are discussing a move for the Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

Arsenal appointed Foden's former Manchester City colleague Mikel Arteta as their new head coach on Friday, just in time for the January transfer window.

 

The 19-year-old was among those who congratulated the Basque on his new role over Twitter.

And according to some on the social media site, Foden is either about to follow Arteta to Arsenal or would be welcome to do so.

This is what they're saying...

 

 

 

 

 

Foden has appeared 16 times for Manchester City this season, but only six of those outings have arrived from the start of games.

That being said, the Stockport-born talent began the Citizens' 3-0 win at Arsenal in the absence of David Silva on Sunday.

Phil Foden of Manchester City in action during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Oxford United and Manchester City at Kassam Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Oxford, England.

And it seems unlikely that Pep Guardiola would allow him to leave the Etihad Stadium next month - let alone to a traditional top-four rival.

Which Manchester City players could Arteta target as Arsenal's new head coach?

