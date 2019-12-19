Will there be a season 3 of Harrow? ABC confirms 2020 return with director Ioan Gruffudd!

We all love a medical mystery drama, there's something about them which makes it difficult to look away.

What started as a healthy obsession with House turned into an unhealthy obsession with the likes of Grey's Anatomy, Dexter and Hannibal. There's just something about forensics and medical mystery shows that hooks in viewers like no other.

Harrow is the Australian equivalent, and boy is it good.

Now two seasons in and fans are demanding more. So, is a third season of Harrow on the cards?

Will there be a season 3 of Harrow?

Yes!

On October 10th, 2019, ABC confirmed that the medical mystery drama would return for a third season. Deadline confirmed that the new season would also see the lead star, Ioan Gruffudd head behind the camera, as he would be making his directorial debut in an episode.

They claimed that filming was set to start in November 2019 and they will film in Brisbane and throughout South East Queensland.

What to expect from season 3

Deadline also gave all the deets on the upcoming season, picking up right where we left off at season 2's cliffhanger ending.

Although the series will work on an episodic basis, there will be a rather grisly and close-to-home plot line for Harrow (Ioan Gruffudd).

Season 3 will see a young man turn up dead, a man who had claimed to be Harrow's son. While they are trying to figure out the cause of death, Harrow also has to unravel the mystery of the boy's identity. And while he's doing that, he manages to become embroiled in a criminal underworld - all in a day's work!

When will Harrow season 3 be released?

As of yet there has been no confirmed release date for Harrow season 3.

If it is to follow the release schedules of the previous two seasons, we should expect Harrow to be released around early summer 2020.

Similarly, we are expecting ten episodes from this new season.

We will update this page with any new information about Harrow season 3 as it is released.

