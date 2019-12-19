Why is Sewing Quarter closing down? Shopping channel bids farewell!

If you'll miss it dearly, be sure to tune in while you can.

Fans are devastated by the news, but why exactly is Sewing Quarter closing down?

It holds a special place in the hearts of many as the UK's first-ever shopping channel delving into the wonderful world of sewing and quilting.

For a few years now, audiences have enjoyed tuning in every day from 8 am until noon to check out what great new sewing products are on offer, as well as watching talented faces teach them new techniques and tricks.

Both fun and educational, it's not hard to see why it's so loved by the demographic it has so lovingly catered for. However, the news has come that it's closing down.

Join us in celebrating our 2nd birthday! Tune in from 8am tomorrow on Freeview Ch 73, Sky Ch 687 or at https://t.co/iqqKJvnpjY pic.twitter.com/gy1ziSZoqi — Sewing Quarter (@sewingquarter) February 6, 2019

Why is Sewing Quarter closing down?

A message from Immediate Media on the Sewing Quarter website clears things up. It reads:

"It is with great regret that we have announced a proposal to close Sewing Quarter at the end of 2019. Following a review of our business portfolio, and the tough retail environment, Immediate Media Co has decided to move away from the TV shopping market."

Continuing on: "This is in no way a reflection on the team behind the channel who have done an amazing job establishing the channel. We would like to thank them and our loyal customers for all their support over the last three years."

What does the immediate future hold for Sewing Quarter?

The website also informs fans that more information is on the way, but right now, it will remain on the air while preparations for closing down are underway.

However, it's highlighted that a broadcast end date will be in December 2019.

If you still use the website, on the other hand, you'll be happy to know that it's still up and selling a range of products.

To ease you into our fabulous Black Tag Event, we have 20% off everything!



Head to our https://t.co/whoJqxofqQ to check out the savings. pic.twitter.com/2vk49NEnNW — Sewing Quarter (@sewingquarter) November 11, 2019

Sewing Quarter fans react on Twitter

Of course, fans aren't happy about the news and have taken to Twitter.

One recently wrote: "Are there any entrepreneurs out there who want to save sewing quarter? Come on there must be someone to save this educational sewing channel."

Similarly, another weighed in: "Oh no! Sewing Quarter finishing at the end of the year! Such a good and helpful channel. I hope they find a buyer so they can carry on!" while one simply addressed them, asking: "@sewingquarter I just received an email to say that you are closing down. Is this true?"

Quite sadly, it is...

