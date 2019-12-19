Who plays the new Worzel Gummidge? Pirates of the Caribbean star takes on iconic role

Worzel Gummidge is returning to our screens with a new actor at the helm.

There is a seemingly endless amount of iconic characters dotted throughout TV history.

Whether it's a beloved character from a kids' sci-fi TV show from the 1960s or a wheeling and dealing 1980s sitcom or even a noble hero in a fantasy epic from the 2010s.

There's always someone who we remember fondly from our time sat in front of the large rectangular screen in our living rooms.

Now, however, the BBC are about to bring back a much-loved character from the late 70s and throughout the 80s, Worzel Gummidge.

Worzel Gummidge is returning to our screens

Forty years since Jon Pertwee first appeared as the walking, talking scarecrow, Worzel Gummidge is returning to our screens in 2019.

The BBC have commissioned a special two-part series that will hit our screens on Boxing Day and December 27th respectively.

This new version will join brand new characters, Susan and John, as they arrive at Scatterbrook Farm to find that the yearly harvest has struggled and that something isn't quite right on the farm.

They come across the vegetable-headed scarecrow Worzel Gummidge and together must work together to restore the natural order of things.

Mackenzie Crook will take on the role

Replacing the legendary former Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee in the role of Worzel Gummidge this time around is Mackenzie Crook.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his work in the likes of Detectorists and Pirates of the Caribbean where he plays one half of the comedy pirate duo Pintel and Ragetti.

Mackenzie Crook was born and raised in Kent and developed a love for the arts while spending his summers at his uncle's tobacco farm in Zimbabwe, where he would spend a lot of his time painting.

What else has Mackenzie Crook been in?

Mackenzie Crook's acting career began in earnest in 1996 when, at the age of 25, he appeared in the film The Man Who Fell in Love with a Traffic Cone!

Mackenzie Crook's most notable role in his early career came in the UK version of The Office where he played Gareth Keenan.

Shortly after, he took on his biggest role to date in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and subsequently appeared in the second and third films in the franchise.

In 2013, Mackenzie Crook appeared as the Wildling Orell in HBO's Game of Thrones and in 2014 starred in the first of three series of Detectorists alongside Toby Jones.

More recently, Mackenzie Crook has appeared in Sky Atlantic's Britannia series with his most current role, of course, being Worzel Gummidge.