Where did Stormzy go to primary school? Rapper under fire following political comments

One of the UK's biggest music artists, Stormzy, has recently visited his old primary school.

Stormzy is one of the UK's biggest and brightest music artists currently working.

After bursting onto the scene in 2014 after one of his early songs, Shut Up, went viral, he's been a leading figure in the grime genre and has earned millions of fans worldwide but particularly here in the UK.

It's a common theme in music that artists take inspiration from their early and formative years and this is particularly evident in Stormzy's earlier music.

And recently, the grime artist has returned to his old primary school, the place where it all started for one of the UK's biggest artists.

HISTORY MAKER: Get to know history-making darts player Fallon Sherrock!

Where did Stormzy go to primary school?

In collaboration with Noisey, Stormzy recently attended the Kensington Avenue Primary School in Croyden in order to speak to some of the children there.

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari (short for Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.), grew up in the South Norwood area of Croyden and attended the school between the ages of four and 11.

In its most recent Ofsted inspection in May 2017, the school was graded as 'good', up from the 'requires improvement' grade it was given in 2015.

The time Stormzy spent at Kensington Avenue Primary school clearly set him up well, as his time at secondary school, Harris Academy South Norwood, earned him a hugely impressive set of GCSE results including six A*s, three As and five Bs.

Stormzy's recent visit to Kensington Avenue

It's not uncommon for former students to revisit their old schools and Stomzy has recently done just that.

In a recent visit to Kensington Avenue Primary School, the grime artist was asked a series of tricky questions by the toughest set of interviewers imaginable, a class of school children.

Stormzy was asked everything from what a 'wasteman' is, how he knows so many bad words and even which celebrities he would snog.

He's come under fire for one of his answers

One of the questions directed at Stormzy was 'why do you hate Boris Johnson?' and his answer to the room of school children, "he's a very, very bad man, you know like the Big Bad Wolf? He's going to come down and blow your house down," has come under fire from critics but most prominently, Piers Morgan.

A Twitter row has since erupted between the two with Stormzy defending his 'honest' answer with Piers Morgan accusing the 26-year-old rapper of influencing the young children.

No it isn’t cool, it’s the truth lol. Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest. I gave em my opinion, they’ll grow up and be able to make their own, this ain’t a shocking incident pal sorry lol https://t.co/EgnQ0KMIZC — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019

Stormzy was a very vocal supporter of the Labour Party during the recent 2019 election and was even heard saying "F*** the Government and f*** Boris" during his Glastonbury appearance in the summer.