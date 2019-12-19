'What a good player': Rangers loanee is starring away from Ibrox

St Johnstone star Jason Holt is out of contract next summer and appears to have played his final game for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has paid tribute to the impressive form of Rangers loanee Jason Holt, telling The Courier that the dynamic midfielder is ‘getting better with every game’.

A regular starter during the eras of Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty, Holt has found himself out of favour at Ibrox since Steven Gerrard’s appointment in 2018.

The 26-year-old has not made a single appearance in any competition under the former Liverpool captain and, after standing out during a spell at Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town last season, he left Glasgow on loan once again over the summer.

But while Rangers may no longer have a place for the tough-tackling Holt in their midfield, St Johnstone would surely jump at the chance to sign him on a permanent basis after a series of excellent displays for the McDiarmid Park outfit.

“Holty has been getting better with every game and is showing what a good player he is,” said manager Wright, enthusing about Holt’s ability to turn defence into attack.

“The more game time he’s getting you’re seeing what he’s capable of. He is good on the ball, he drives people forward and he knows how to play his position very well.”

Holt has started each of St Johnstone’s last four Premiership games and, with his contract due to expire in July, the Perth outfit a free to snap him up for absolutely nothing at the end of the campaign.

Regardless of how impressive he has been under Wright, however, Holt already appears to have played his last game for Rangers with Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Though few at Ibrox would begrudge Holt, a committed and reliable performer during a dark period in the club’s history, from enjoying a fine career elsewhere in the top flight.