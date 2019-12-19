Quick links

'Yesss', 'perfect': Some Tottenham fans react to contract announcement

Alfie Whiteman of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on October 25, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that academy goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract with Jose Mourinho's Spurs charges.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise the news that Spurs academy goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract at the North London club (official Tottenham website).

The 21-year-old, born and bred in Tottenham and "well regarded by the coaches at the club and at the FA" (Football London), has been a key member of Spurs' reserve side in recent years.

 

 

Although Whiteman is yet to make a senior appearance for Tottenham, he has featured on the bench several times and has often trained with Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm during the past couple of seasons.

The 6ft 2in ace was an unused substitute in a number of Premier League and League Cup games in recent campaigns,and was also in the 26-man travelling squad for the Champions League final against Liverpool last term (Football London).

Here is what some Spurs fans have said on social media following the update:

Whiteman is the second Tottenham academy goalkeeper to extend his time at Spurs, with Brandon Austin - with whom he competes for the U23s jersey - putting pen to paper last week (official Tottenham website).

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) goalkeeper Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur and goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen...

