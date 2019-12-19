'This could be exciting': Some Tottenham fans react as Jose Mourinho reportedly makes transfer decision

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be plotting a January bid for Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left delighted with reports that they will make a move for Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.

The Northern Echo claim that Spurs scouts have persuaded Jose Mourinho to place a bid for Bowen, with Hull City potentially having to sell.

Bowen has just months remaining on his contract at Hull, with Tottenham now looking to take advantage of the situation.

And most Spurs fans are excited with the reports that Mourinho is ready to bid for the 22-year-old.

Bowen > Lamela. Thats the tweet. — Tel (@telborch) December 18, 2019

Perfect backup for Kane

Won’t demand to be a starter and could also cover Moura — Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) December 18, 2019

Easily the best player in the Championship right now — Menchy (@Spurple11) December 18, 2019

@KVeziri ...... This could be exciting — Harry (@hjmerts) December 18, 2019

I'd be happy with that, good impact sub and sorts out the Home Grown player problem — Steve Owen (@SteveOwen16) December 18, 2019

Get him, the guy is a born goalscorer — Heung Like A Horse (@Son_Heung_Win) December 18, 2019

If Bowen was to join Spurs he could play anywhere along the front-line.

The English forward has been in prolific form in the Championship, but would likely arrive at Spurs as back-up initially.

Bowen would be in competition with the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura for a starting place at Tottenham, which could make it tough for him to earn regular game time.

However, with more development, there is a real excitement about Bowen’s future - and it could be that he turns out to be a smart signing for Spurs in the years ahead, if they do bring him in over January.