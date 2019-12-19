Quick links

'This could be exciting': Some Tottenham fans react as Jose Mourinho reportedly makes transfer decision

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal at KCOM Stadium on February 26, 2019 in Hull, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be plotting a January bid for Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal at the KCOM Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Hull, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left delighted with reports that they will make a move for Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.

The Northern Echo claim that Spurs scouts have persuaded Jose Mourinho to place a bid for Bowen, with Hull City potentially having to sell.

 

Bowen has just months remaining on his contract at Hull, with Tottenham now looking to take advantage of the situation.

And most Spurs fans are excited with the reports that Mourinho is ready to bid for the 22-year-old.

If Bowen was to join Spurs he could play anywhere along the front-line.

The English forward has been in prolific form in the Championship, but would likely arrive at Spurs as back-up initially.

Bowen would be in competition with the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura for a starting place at Tottenham, which could make it tough for him to earn regular game time.

However, with more development, there is a real excitement about Bowen’s future - and it could be that he turns out to be a smart signing for Spurs in the years ahead, if they do bring him in over January.

