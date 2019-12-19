Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Sunderland player who impressed Jack Ross keen on loan move, contract up in summer

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ruben Sammut of Sunderland takes on the Benfica defence during a Pre-Season friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on July 18, 2019 in Albuferia, Portugal
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland brought Ruben Sammut to the Stadium of Light in the summer but he's yet to get first-team minutes for the Black Cats.

Ruben Sammut of Sunderland takes on the Benfica defence during a Pre-Season friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on July 18, 2019 in Albuferia, Portugal

Sunderland midfielder Ruben Sammut has spoken about how he's found life with the Black Cats since his summer arrival at the Stadium of Light, in conversation with the Sunderland Echo.

The 22-year-old joined Sunderland’s Under-23 setup in the summer after leaving Chelsea, and impressed former Black Cats manager Jack Ross when given a chance during the pre-season tour of Portugal.

"What he’s done is every time he’s trained with me in the pre-season period, which has been intermittently, he’s made an impression every time he’s been on the pitch," Ross told the Shields Gazette in September.

 

"He’s a really, really fit boy, incredibly fit. When young players come over you want them to make an impression and he’s done that. I’m pleased with him."

Sammut has made 13 appearances for Sunderland's U23s (Soccerway) and has featured on the bench against Burton in League One, Gillingham in the FA Cup and Burnley in the League Cup (Transfermarkt).

Although Sammut has praised Phil Parkinson for giving him the opportunity to train with the seniors, he admits that, given he's coming to the tail end of his U23 years, he's eager to kick on in terms of senior football.

Ruben Sammut of Sunderland t(C) akes on the Benfica defence during a Pre-Season friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on July 18, 2019 in Albuferia, Portugal

"Whether or not there is a loan move on the cards, that sort of thing, I just want to try and get senior football," Sammut told the Echo. "I think at the age I’m at I need to be playing at that level and testing myself. Hopefully, something like that can happen.

When asked by the Echo if he would be interested in a loan move, Sammut replied: "Yeah, of course."

Sammut is contracted to Sunderland until the end of the season, according to Transfermarkt.

General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch