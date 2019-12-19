Sunderland player who impressed Jack Ross keen on loan move, contract up in summer

Sunderland brought Ruben Sammut to the Stadium of Light in the summer but he's yet to get first-team minutes for the Black Cats.

Sunderland midfielder Ruben Sammut has spoken about how he's found life with the Black Cats since his summer arrival at the Stadium of Light, in conversation with the Sunderland Echo.

The 22-year-old joined Sunderland’s Under-23 setup in the summer after leaving Chelsea, and impressed former Black Cats manager Jack Ross when given a chance during the pre-season tour of Portugal.

"What he’s done is every time he’s trained with me in the pre-season period, which has been intermittently, he’s made an impression every time he’s been on the pitch," Ross told the Shields Gazette in September.

"He’s a really, really fit boy, incredibly fit. When young players come over you want them to make an impression and he’s done that. I’m pleased with him."

Sammut has made 13 appearances for Sunderland's U23s (Soccerway) and has featured on the bench against Burton in League One, Gillingham in the FA Cup and Burnley in the League Cup (Transfermarkt).

Although Sammut has praised Phil Parkinson for giving him the opportunity to train with the seniors, he admits that, given he's coming to the tail end of his U23 years, he's eager to kick on in terms of senior football.

"Whether or not there is a loan move on the cards, that sort of thing, I just want to try and get senior football," Sammut told the Echo. "I think at the age I’m at I need to be playing at that level and testing myself. Hopefully, something like that can happen.

When asked by the Echo if he would be interested in a loan move, Sammut replied: "Yeah, of course."

Sammut is contracted to Sunderland until the end of the season, according to Transfermarkt.