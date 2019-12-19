Quick links

'Best of luck, you're gonna need it': Some Sunderland fans respond to new arrival's tweet

A general view of the Stadium of Light before the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Burton Albion at Stadium of Light on April 21, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland have welcomed two new non-executive directors - both with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats - at the Stadium of Light.

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

New Sunderland non-executive director David Jones has taken to Twitter to express his pride and excitement at linking up with the Black Cats (official website).

Sky Sports presenter Jones, who presents the channel's Monday Night Football show, will join the Stadium of Light outfit following EFL approval along with Tom Sloanes, commercial director (Exchange) at GVC Group.

 

 

Jones is a lifelong Sunderland fan and was previously a director at Oxford United, while Sloanes has worked closely with the Black Cats for the last two years in his senior role with the club’s principal partner BETDAQ.

Here is Jones' message to the Sunderland fanbase:

Plenty of Sunderland fans, excited to see two individuals with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats being appointed by the Stadium of Light outfit, wished him well:

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have seen two key departures at boardroom level this season, with Charlie Methven resigning from his post as executive director - he retains his 6 percent shareholding - and Tony Davison departing from his role as managing director.

General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...

