'Best of luck, you're gonna need it': Some Sunderland fans respond to new arrival's tweet

Sunderland have welcomed two new non-executive directors - both with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats - at the Stadium of Light.

New Sunderland non-executive director David Jones has taken to Twitter to express his pride and excitement at linking up with the Black Cats (official website).

Sky Sports presenter Jones, who presents the channel's Monday Night Football show, will join the Stadium of Light outfit following EFL approval along with Tom Sloanes, commercial director (Exchange) at GVC Group.

Jones is a lifelong Sunderland fan and was previously a director at Oxford United, while Sloanes has worked closely with the Black Cats for the last two years in his senior role with the club’s principal partner BETDAQ.

Here is Jones' message to the Sunderland fanbase:

Thrilled to be on board with @SunderlandAFC ... let’s see if we can get people smiling again. Thanks for all the messages. Apologies for the lack of replies now and in the future. Tom is a really good guy. https://t.co/jq8rHm8Fw8 — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) 18 December 2019

Plenty of Sunderland fans, excited to see two individuals with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats being appointed by the Stadium of Light outfit, wished him well:

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have seen two key departures at boardroom level this season, with Charlie Methven resigning from his post as executive director - he retains his 6 percent shareholding - and Tony Davison departing from his role as managing director.