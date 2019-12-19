Sticks and Stones ending explained - ITV drama sets up a second series in thrilling finale

ITV's Sticks and Stones has come to an end but just what happened in the dramatic conclusion?

The last 12 months have seen plenty of incredible drama series hit our TV screens with everything from crime and fantasy to gang warfare and office bullying being put under the spotlight in one form or another.

ITV's latest thrilling drama series, Sticks and Stones has quickly come and gone after airing all three of its episodes in three days and captivating a sizable audience in the process.

The series tells a story that could easily take place in any real-world office and, as a result, has won praise for its relatability.

However, the show's final episode, which aired on December 18th, has left viewers with several questions after concluding with a dramatic cliffhanger.

Sticks and Stones: The story so far

ITV's Sticks and Stones tells the story of Thomas Benson, an office worker who, after a crucial presentation goes wrong, becomes the victim of a vicious bullying epidemic.

With the threat of redundancies hanging over the company, Thomas's colleagues devise a cruel plan to oust him from the team and engage in a hurtful cycle of bullying and abuse.

Pushed to the brink, Thomas almost loses his job and with his mental health suffering from the torment, he's forced to take drastic action.

Stick and Stones' ending explained

The final episode of Sticks and Stones' first series sees Thomas and the spat with his work colleagues reach boiling point.

Despite his mental health suffering, he's forced to come into work and he decides to go straight to his boss in search of assistance.

Naturally, with the politics of the office in full force, Thomas is made to seem crazy by his troublesome colleagues and it looks almost certain that he'll lose his job after a complete meltdown in his boss's office.

However, when it's just Thomas and the bullying ring leader, Isobel, alone in the room, she reveals that his suspicions were right and that she was trying to force him out of the company.

Using his phone, Thomas manages to record some damning evidence against Isobel which not only ends up with her losing her job but being arrested by the police.

Wanting to hush up the story, Tom's boss looks to give him a significant pay rise and the show leaves its audience guessing as to whether or not he accepted.

Setting up a second series?

The dramatic cliffhanger ending, which leaves viewers guessing over whether or not Thomas took the six-figure pay rise has been touted by some as the perfect set up for a second series.

In a way, it could work well, with Thomas returning to what has been a hostile work environment with his remaining colleagues now potentially resenting him for his new pay rise.

However, while Tom's six-figure pay off will be tinged with a sense of dubiousness, if indeed he did accept it, he has still come out on top, effectively getting a happy ending from the series which limits the potential for another more.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see if ITV announce anything regarding the future of Sticks and Stones, which could be some time away after Sticks and Stones has only just left our screens.