Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker yellow lightsaber explained - from Leia to Rey!

J.J. Abrams' return to Star Wars delivers some truly magical moments.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here and there are a few things audiences want explained, so let's take a look at the yellow lightsaber.

What did you think of the concluding chapter of the new trilogy?

It's been quite a ride, beginning with J.J Abrams' The Force Awakens back in 2015. For the most part, the return of the series was a dream come true, but some still felt that the director was playing it far too safe. Fans wanted something new, and they certainly got that with The Last Jedi.

As we're sure you're aware, Rian Johnson's entry proved to be the most divisive of the entire franchise, splitting audiences down the middle despite receiving critical praise. With Abrams returning for the third and final chapter - replacing Colin Trevorrow - it looked set for a crowd-pleasing finish. Well, not exactly...

Nevertheless, one of the film's greatest assets is time spent with General Leia.

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

SING IT LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR: When is Elf on TV?

Remembering the great Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher is Star Wars royalty, iconic for playing the role of Princess Leia in the original trilogy.

She has long been a fan-favourite and seeing her back in 2015 with The Force Awakens was a genuine treat. Tragically, the beloved actress passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016.

The news was utterly heartbreaking, and fans swiftly anticipated that The Last Jedi would give her character the send-off she deserves. How they handled that ended up being one of the film's most controversial elements... they must have had something else in mind, and indeed, they did.

As we watch Chewbacca break down upon hearing the news of Leia's passing, the audience too is in mourning for both character and actress. It's a heartbreaking moment and one that feels totally respectful.

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

I’m gonna be a emotional mess at all leia’s scenes in the rise of skywalker pic.twitter.com/kHkQzCiO1Z — josie ʬ⁸⁴ (@emiliaheards) December 11, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker yellow lightsaber explained

In the film, Leia's lightsaber is passed down to Rey, and we're even treated with a flashback of her training with Luke. Audiences have found themselves curious about the weapon, and as Star Wars Fandom clarifies, the colour of an individual's lightsaber has meaning.

For example, they highlight that a blue lightsaber is a sign of a Jedi Guardian, which signals that they're a Jedi who harness the powers of the Force more physically.

On the other hand, they note: "Yellow indicated a Jedi Sentinel, a Jedi who honed his or her skills in a balance of combat and scholarly pursuits."

This definitely sounds like the wise and brave Leia, balancing intelligence, restraint and the mind a warrior never willing to give up - always focused on overcoming all odds. The same extends to Rey and their unspoken connection in the latest instalment is undeniable.

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

The importance of the yellow lightsaber

Personally, we think there's more to it than that.

Let's dive into colour connotations even further...

With Kylo Ren, his lightsaber is red, carrying connotations of evil, anger, but also, it's the colour of passion, which we learn the character is full of, especially in The Rise of Skywalker.

As for yellow, it carries connotations of hope and happiness. Really, is there a greater beacon of hope throughout the new trilogy than the always calm, collected and caring Leia?

We didn't think so either. However, once she departs, it makes perfect sense for it to belong to Rey - she is the new Skywalker after all. What she does with it is another story...

Either way, its addition was a wonderful touch to the trilogy.

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.