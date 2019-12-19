Naomi Ackie: Get to know Star Wars’ badass new heroine!

Although it's the last in the trilogy, they've lined up some great new characters.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally upon us and Naomi Ackie makes her mark on the franchise!

What is the biggest movie of 2019?

Avengers: Endgame pretty much stole that title immediately earlier this year, but it's had some hot competition since. Todd Phillips' controversial yet totally compelling Joker proved to be a monumental financial success and has already landed high on many best of the year lists.

However, Star Wars fans have all been waiting patiently for the most anticipated cinematic event of 2019. Of course, we're talking about The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens was an accomplished - yet a little too familiar - dive into the popular universe, and inevitably, it went down a storm.

Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, on the other hand, was incredibly divisive. The series' direction seemed uncertain for a while, but after Colin Trevorrow exited the project due to creative differences, Abrams stepped in to steer the Falcon home...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduces Jannah

Despite the filmmaker's welcome return, pleasing majority audiences was never going to be easy with the final entry in the new trilogy.

The previous instalments feel rather different, so he essentially had to build upon his own entry whilst working to satisfy The Last Jedi fanatics. Many will argue it feels conflicted and compromised, but whatever your overall stance on The Rise of Skywalker, there's no denying that it has some glowing highlights.

One of these is certainly a new character named Jannah, played by the excellent Naomi Ackie. She was a Storm Trooper who, much like Finn, defied her path and decided to become something of a freedom fighter.

The 27-year-old actress makes a terrific addition to the cast, but where have we seen her before?

Naomi Ackie attends "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 18, 2019 in London, England.

Naomi Ackie: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 2015 short I Used to Be Famous (she played Amber).

Since then, she has starred in such films as 2016's Lady Macbeth (Anna) starring Florence Pugh, 2018's Yardie (Mona) and The Corrupted (Grace).

She also boasts some stellar TV roles in the likes of Doctor Who (Jen), The Five (Gemma Morgan), Vera (Louise Everitt), The Bisexual (Ruby) and Cleaning Up (Beth). However, audiences will have seen her more recently in the latest series of The End of the F***ing World as Bonnie.

So, she already has some great work in her oeuvre, and after Star Wars, we expect we'll see plenty more of her!

