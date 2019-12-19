Ryan Kaji's net worth explained: Inside the life of YouTube's highest earner

Meet YouTube's highest-earning star, he's just eight years old.

Thanks to the mass adoption of the internet and sites such as YouTube, the way the world works is changing faster than many people can keep up with.

Celebrities have gone from exclusively being film and TV actors, sports stars and politicians to just about anyone with an internet connection, a camera and the luck of the YouTube algorithm on their side.

As a result, the youth of today have far different role models than those born 30 or 40 years ago.

One such YouTube star, who has amassed an enormous following and is now YouTube's highest earner, is Ryan Kaji who is little more than eight years old.

Meet Ryan Kaji

Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji is one of YouTube's fastest-growing content creators.

Ryan's channel, Ryan's World, was set up by his parents, back in March 2015 when their son was just three years old.

The content on the channel is very much child-orientated with videos often consisting of toy reviews and educational videos.

Incredibly, in the four-and-a-half years since its birth, Ryan's World has amassed a whopping 22.9 million subscribers and boasts over 34 billion views as of December 2019.

On top of that, Ryan's online fame has also translated itself into the world of TV with the eight-year-old now starring in his very own TV show on Nick Jr.

Ryan is YouTube's highest earner

As a result of Ryan's huge online following and the advertising and sponsorship money that has come alongside his YouTube channel, the eight-year-old is the highest earner across all of YouTube, for the second year running, beating even the likes of PewDiePie.

It was estimated by Forbes that in 2019, Ryan Kaji would earn a remarkable $26 million (£20 million) thanks to his YouTube fame.

Since 2016, it is estimated that Ryan has earned a total of $59 million (£45 million) from his YouTube work.

He has his parents to thank

Ryan's incredible success would not have been possible without the work done by his parents, mother Loann and father Shion.

In 2015, when Ryan enquired why other kids were on YouTube and he wasn't, his parents decided to help him set up a YouTube channel and they began creating videos.

Ryan's first-ever video, which just shows him playing with a Lego train, kick-started what would become an internet phenomenon. The video in question now has almost 50 million views since it was posted in 2015.