Star Wars finally delivers Reylo kiss and fans are absolutely living for it!

The latest Star Wars instalment had some aces up its sleeve.

If you've been waiting for the Reylo kiss since 2015, we imagine you're pretty over the moon right now!

What has been the most memorable moment of the new Star Wars trilogy?

There are countless to choose from - some for good reasons, and others for bad. When J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens first released, it looked as though the latest trilogy would be a walk in the park. It felt like a retread of everything we loved about the originals with a fresh set of characters. In a nutshell, it was a crowdpleaser.

Then, The Last Jedi arrived to stir up controversy. Taking the helm, Rian Johnson gave the series a new direction and new life, which felt a little jarring after its blockbuster predecessor. It remains the most divisive of the franchise, but actually, The Rise of Skywalker is attracting very varied opinion straight off the bat too.

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

After Colin Trevorrow left the project due to creative differences, Abrams was back on the scene to conclude the Skywalker saga.

It made sense to bring him in, but it's safe to say he definitely took some more risks this time around.

All eyes were on Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) again, now more than ever. The previous entries have long teased a potential relationship between them, aided by intimate conversations courtesy of the Force.

Will Rey turn to the dark side? Will Kylo turn to the light side?

... will they finally end up together?

That's what most of us wanted to know, so let's get into it!

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

We finally have our Reylo kiss!

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

It was a moment of tragedy, but those who have been waiting for the kiss for years couldn't help but rejoice!

Kylo Ren is no more, but from the ashes of the evil figure surfaces Ben Solo, the man we always knew he could be. His father's son. Left alone, he and Rey share a tender kiss, but sadly, it marks their farewell and Ben passes away.

It's definitely a tearjerker, but those who have shipped Reylo from the very beginning finally got that brief moment of cinematic pay-off. It sure was something, as fans on Twitter have wholeheartedly agreed.

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

spoilers***



Ben doesn’t die if I run out of the theater after the reylo kiss pic.twitter.com/YOltOXOcCG — jules || seeing tros on saturday (@reylosdestiny) December 17, 2019

Reactions to the Reylo kiss on Twitter

Check out some reactions to the Reylo kiss below:

Ben's d**** aside, i can't believe i now live in a world where it's canon that rey and ben smiled at each other and kissed. Something that i've been waiting for since i became a reylo after tfa. The worst happened afterwards, but still...IT HAPPENED. — alex (TROS SPOILERS)✨ (@scavengerben) December 19, 2019

me watching the reylo kiss me watching ben solo die pic.twitter.com/vnBIn0XI38 — Zu (@Zulo_Ren) December 18, 2019

even if we didn't win completely reylo still kissed and the reylos were right all along god bless — ➳ + (@riseofrcylo) December 17, 2019

ALSO, THE CROWD CHEERED WHEN THEY KISSED LIKE REYLO WAS SOMETHING THEY DIDN’T KNOW THEY WANTED LMAO — B (TROS SPOILERS) (@BENREYSOLO) December 17, 2019

I’ve now seen the kiss and now I’m full-on crying. The music, Ben’s smile, the focus on his face right before Rey kisses him - Why can’t they be happy? Why does it have to end like this? #Reylo #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker — Jennifer Mathis (@thejenmath) December 18, 2019

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.