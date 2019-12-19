Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic interested in following Ancelotti to Everton

Everton may have a real shot at signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to The Telegraph, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is interested in a move to Everton in order to follow Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park.

It's claimed that Ibrahimovic had considered joining forces with Ancelotti at Napoli, but that move now won't be happening, whilst AC Milan aren't signing him either.

Tottenham are believed to be out of the race having initially considered reuniting the Swede with Jose Mourinho, but his playing time behind Harry Kane makes a move pretty pointless.

That leaves Everton as a major contender, as Ibrahimovic is interested in reuniting with Ancelotti having worked together at Paris Saint-Germain.

They spent one year together with PSG, and that 2012-13 season saw Ibrahimovic smash 35 goals in 46 games for the French side under Ancelotti.

Of course, time has taken its toll on Ibrahimovic and he isn't quite the player he was at PSG all those years ago, but the 38-year-old could still make an impact with Everton.

A free agent after leaving LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic won't be short of offers, especially having hit 53 goals in 58 games for the MLS side.

Whether Everton can give him the wages he would be looking for is another matter, but with Ancelotti set to become Toffees manager, they may have a chance at a huge deal.