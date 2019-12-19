Quick links

Report: West Ham suddenly face Manchester City battle for exciting attacker

West Ham United now face a battle for Zito Luvumbo.

According to A Bola, Manchester City have now joined the race to sign Angolan teenager Zito Luvumbo from 1º de Agosto.

It's noted that West Ham have been pursuing Luvumbo keenly, battling Lille and Boavista for his signature in recent months.

 

However, his potential has now been spotted by other clubs, and City are suddenly joining the race to sign the winger in 2020.

RB Leipzig, Monaco and even Flamengo are now keen to sign Luvumbo too, with the 17-year-old seemingly having all manner of options for his next move.

Luvumbo is already playing first-team football over in Angola, and has impressed for their Under-17's with one goal in nine caps.

The wide man even earned his first senior cap earlier this season, another signal of potential, and it's no great surprise that he's attracting major interest.

Luvumbo has already had a trial with Manchester United, and whilst West Ham may have been hoping to sneak in and get him, City getting involved does complicated their pursuit a little.

