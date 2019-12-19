Quick links

Report: West Brom star set to miss rest of the year through injury

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grady Diangana has been sensational for the Baggies - but Slaven Bilic may be unable to count on his services until the New Year.

West Bromwich Albion on-loan ace Grady Diangana is reportedly set to miss at least three games through injury, according to a report by the Birmingham Mail.

The 21-year-old has been sensational for the Baggies since joining Slaven Bilic's side on loan from West Ham United in the summer.

 

In 19 Championship games for West Brom, Diangana has scored five goals and registered six assists, not to mention his all-round game boosting the team immensely.

However, Diangana was withdrawn in the first half of Albion’s win over Birmingham on Saturday - having scored the Baggies’ first goal - when he went to ground in the penalty area.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, the midfielder has suffered a back complaint, not the hamstring injury that was initially feared.

Diangana is expected to be sidelined for the upcoming games with Brentford, Barnsley and Middlesbrough, but a return for the New Year's Day clash with Leeds is believed to be the target.

Concerns remain over Diangana's stay at The Hawthorns given his form, combined with West Ham's current struggles, could potentially lead the Hammers to recall him in January.

The Birmingham Mail report adds that Albion have agreed with the Hammers that Diangana will remain in the Black Country as he undergoes his recovery - but beyond that is unknown.

