Report updates who Arsenal's manager will be against Everton amid Arteta rumours

Arsenal continue to pursue Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

According to The Sun, Freddie Ljungberg is likely to take charge of Arsenal for their trip to face Everton on Saturday afternoon.

It's stated that Mikel Arteta will complete his return to Arsenal in the coming days, trading the assistant manager job at Manchester City for the main gig at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal must pay at least £1million in compensation to land Arteta, and it seems that there is still some work to be done on a deal.

Arsenal still hope to have Arteta on board before the trip to Everton – ironically, the club Arteta left to join Arsenal as a player – but he won't be taking charge.

Caretaker boss Ljungberg will allegedly take the reins for one more game, before handing over to Arteta for the long-term.

So far, Ljungberg has won just one of his five games as caretaker manager, drawing twice and losing twice since replacing Unai Emery last month.

The Swede will be hoping to sign off with a win on Saturday, and that will give Arteta some time to assess his squad before taking charge of the game against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Arsenal allegedly intend to keep Ljungberg on the coaching staff once Arteta is on board, but he may be hoping this is the last caretaker spell he has to take on.