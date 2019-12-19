Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report updates who Arsenal's manager will be against Everton amid Arteta rumours

Olly Dawes
Manchester City's Mikel Arteta
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal continue to pursue Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta, assistant coach of Manchester City in action during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on December 06, 2019 in Manchester, England.

According to The Sun, Freddie Ljungberg is likely to take charge of Arsenal for their trip to face Everton on Saturday afternoon.

It's stated that Mikel Arteta will complete his return to Arsenal in the coming days, trading the assistant manager job at Manchester City for the main gig at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal must pay at least £1million in compensation to land Arteta, and it seems that there is still some work to be done on a deal.

 

Arsenal still hope to have Arteta on board before the trip to Everton – ironically, the club Arteta left to join Arsenal as a player – but he won't be taking charge.

Caretaker boss Ljungberg will allegedly take the reins for one more game, before handing over to Arteta for the long-term.

So far, Ljungberg has won just one of his five games as caretaker manager, drawing twice and losing twice since replacing Unai Emery last month.

Arsenal coach Fredrik Ljungberg gestures during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

The Swede will be hoping to sign off with a win on Saturday, and that will give Arteta some time to assess his squad before taking charge of the game against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Arsenal allegedly intend to keep Ljungberg on the coaching staff once Arteta is on board, but he may be hoping this is the last caretaker spell he has to take on.

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch