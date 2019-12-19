Report: Tottenham eye January move for £20m Premier League star

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Norwich City defender Max Aarons, as they plan for January.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants a right-back in January, with Norwich City’s Max Aarons still on the club’s radar.

Serge Aurier has generally impressed at Tottenham since Mourinho arrived, as he has been given more attacking freedom.

However, Spurs still haven’t looked the most solid defensively and Mourinho is said to want an addition in the new year to help tighten up his side’s backline.

Mourinho feels that a right-back should be Tottenham’s focus in January, with wholesale changes not expected to take place.

Spurs have their eyes on Aarons from Norwich and also Nathan Ferguson, who has impressed at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The pair were both on Tottenham’s wishlist when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, and Mourinho is still reportedly backing moves for them.

Spurs were actually linked with Aarons in the summer in the London Evening Standard, but were unwilling to pay £20 million for him on that occasion.

Aarons and Ferguson both are excellent in attacking areas, but they may also have more defensive quality than Aurier, who can be erratic at times.

Whether Norwich would be open to selling Aarons in the middle of a relegation battle remains to be seen.

However, West Brom may have no option but to offload Ferguson if a sizeable offer comes in, as the youngster’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.