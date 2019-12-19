Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham eye January move for £20m Premier League star

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Norwich City defender Max Aarons, as they plan for January.

Jose Mourinho manager

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants a right-back in January, with Norwich City’s Max Aarons still on the club’s radar.

Serge Aurier has generally impressed at Tottenham since Mourinho arrived, as he has been given more attacking freedom.

However, Spurs still haven’t looked the most solid defensively and Mourinho is said to want an addition in the new year to help tighten up his side’s backline.

Mourinho feels that a right-back should be Tottenham’s focus in January, with wholesale changes not expected to take place.

 

Spurs have their eyes on Aarons from Norwich and also Nathan Ferguson, who has impressed at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The pair were both on Tottenham’s wishlist when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, and Mourinho is still reportedly backing moves for them.

Spurs were actually linked with Aarons in the summer in the London Evening Standard, but were unwilling to pay £20 million for him on that occasion

Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Aarons and Ferguson both are excellent in attacking areas, but they may also have more defensive quality than Aurier, who can be erratic at times.

Whether Norwich would be open to selling Aarons in the middle of a relegation battle remains to be seen.

However, West Brom may have no option but to offload Ferguson if a sizeable offer comes in, as the youngster’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch