Report: Tottenham and West Ham both open talks to sign 27-year-old for free

Olly Dawes
Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes at Parc des Princes on December 04, 2019 in Paris, France.
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are being linked with Layvin Kurzawa.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have started talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

It's claimed that PSG are looking to offload Kurzawa, despite the fact that he has been playing regularly at left back for Thomas Tuchel of late.

Tuchel allegedly does prefer Abdou Diallo and Juan Bernat in that role, and Kurzawa is set to move on in 2020, with Leonardo – PSG's sporting director – keen to sell.

 

However, Kurzawa may have other plans, as he's out of contract at the end of the season and is allegedly lining up a move to leave on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old's representatives have allegedly opened talks with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, all with the view of signing for free in 2020.

Once a top young talent with Monaco, Kurzawa hasn't really been able to fulfil his potential, but has still managed to win three league titles with PSG and 12 caps for France.

A quick and attack-minded left back, Kurzawa could be a bargain on a free transfer, but whether he would be an upgrade on Luke Shaw or Danny Rose is another matter.

West Ham seems like a decent destination, as he should be able to see of Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell, but European football may sway Kurzawa elsewhere.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

